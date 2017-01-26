South Minneapolis Indian center seeks...

South Minneapolis Indian center seeks makeover

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Finance and Commerce

Hosting everything from youth sports to a rally for a major presidential candidate, the Minneapolis American Indian Center is a thriving hub of community activity in south Minneapolis. Even so, the years have taken a toll on the 1970s-era, 40,000-square-foot building at 1530 E. Franklin Ave., and the center is making plans for a serious overhaul to address the deficiencies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Scumbag obama 8 days left 4 hr Where is my love ... 46
Lazy liberals at work doing nothing 13 hr Davycrockett 8
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 14 hr Brian_G 35,861
Boycott Sanctuary Restaurants 17 hr Where is my love ... 13
Attn: Mayor Betsy Hodges YOU WILL COMPLY 17 hr Where is my love ... 6
Friday thread 19 hr Space ace 8
Trump boasts mexico will repay us somehow Thu Where is my love ... 11
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,303 • Total comments across all topics: 278,325,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC