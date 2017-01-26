South Minneapolis Indian center seeks makeover
Hosting everything from youth sports to a rally for a major presidential candidate, the Minneapolis American Indian Center is a thriving hub of community activity in south Minneapolis. Even so, the years have taken a toll on the 1970s-era, 40,000-square-foot building at 1530 E. Franklin Ave., and the center is making plans for a serious overhaul to address the deficiencies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scumbag obama 8 days left
|4 hr
|Where is my love ...
|46
|Lazy liberals at work doing nothing
|13 hr
|Davycrockett
|8
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|14 hr
|Brian_G
|35,861
|Boycott Sanctuary Restaurants
|17 hr
|Where is my love ...
|13
|Attn: Mayor Betsy Hodges YOU WILL COMPLY
|17 hr
|Where is my love ...
|6
|Friday thread
|19 hr
|Space ace
|8
|Trump boasts mexico will repay us somehow
|Thu
|Where is my love ...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC