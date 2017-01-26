South Minneapolis Indian center seeks makeover

Hosting everything from youth sports to a rally for a major presidential candidate, the Minneapolis American Indian Center is a thriving hub of community activity in south Minneapolis. Even so, the years have taken a toll on the 1970s-era, 40,000-square-foot building at 1530 E. Franklin Ave., and the center is making plans for a serious overhaul to address the deficiencies.

