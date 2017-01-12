Sonny Knight and the Lakers to perfor...

Sonny Knight and the Lakers to perform at CLC2 min ago

The Chalberg Theatre will be alive with the soul, gospel and R&B sounds of Sonny Knight and the Lakers, a Minneapolis-based powerhouse band, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. With performances across the United States and Europe in theaters, performing arts centers, festivals and night clubs, Sonny and the band have tightened their unity and discovered ... (more)

