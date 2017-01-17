Some Starbucks to open later followin...

Some Starbucks to open later following early morning robberies

Coffee drinkers at several Starbucks locations will have to wait until 8 a.m. to get their morning jolt of java as stores adjust hours to open later in the wake of a recent string of armed robberies. In the past month, gunmen have stormed into at least four Starbucks stores in Minneapolis, Richfield and St. Louis Park just as the stores opened for the day.

