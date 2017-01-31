"Singles Awareness Day" at Milkjam and 4 other great ideas for an alt-Valentine's Day
So many ways, but a biggie is that Valentine's Day is for lovers, along with its red roses and satin panties and the holiday also happens to fall in the middle of February, one of the most soul-crushing times of year to look around and remember that you're soul-crushingly single. So pile the satin and flowers in the fire pit, grab a few mates, and storm on down to one of these alt-Valentine's Day dates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coward trump
|1 hr
|You Are Fired
|12
|Trump supporters vs liberals
|5 hr
|You Are Fired
|4
|Pro sharia attorney general removed by trump
|5 hr
|You Are Fired
|2
|BREAKING: prosecutors mull child porn charges f...
|6 hr
|You Are Fired
|2
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|7 hr
|TAAM
|35,880
|Muslim shoots up mosque
|9 hr
|You Are Fired
|10
|Brilliant! Create one, remove TWO!!!!
|Mon
|Space ace
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC