Sims 'needed to risk everything' on p...

Sims 'needed to risk everything' on powerful new album 'More Than Ever'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: City Pages

"Some granny was in the front row plugging her ears. Nothing brought me more joy than in that moment; I was just loving it and laughing," Andrew Sims recalls over drinks at Muddy Waters in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 2 hr Kisses7644 35,741
Life is a waste of time 2 hr Space ace 12
Douchebags at work 2 hr Space ace 4
White tortured live by blacks 2 hr Space ace 5
Horrible job/life 6 hr Space ace 1
Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13) 23 hr LIbEralS 572
Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14) Wed Chanta53 682
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,719 • Total comments across all topics: 277,642,462

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC