Sims 'needed to risk everything' on powerful new album 'More Than Ever'
"Some granny was in the front row plugging her ears. Nothing brought me more joy than in that moment; I was just loving it and laughing," Andrew Sims recalls over drinks at Muddy Waters in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|2 hr
|Kisses7644
|35,741
|Life is a waste of time
|2 hr
|Space ace
|12
|Douchebags at work
|2 hr
|Space ace
|4
|White tortured live by blacks
|2 hr
|Space ace
|5
|Horrible job/life
|6 hr
|Space ace
|1
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|23 hr
|LIbEralS
|572
|Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14)
|Wed
|Chanta53
|682
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC