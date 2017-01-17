Royals announce game times for 2017 s...

Royals announce game times for 2017 schedule

3 hrs ago Read more: Royals Review

The Royals have announced game times for the 2017 schedule with the season kicking off in Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota against the Twins on Monday, April 3 at 3:10 CT. After a week in Minnesota and Houston, the Royals have their home opener the following Monday on April 10 at 3:10 against the Oakland Athletics.

