Real estate notebook: Developer sees apartments and grocery near light rail in south Minneapolis
South Minneapolis could get a grocery store it needs. Oppidan Investment Co. has proposed building a mixed-use development at 46th Street and Hiawatha Avenue that would include a larger grocery store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|5 hr
|Starz3393
|35,800
|Obama youre out, Trump urine!!
|6 hr
|Space ace
|10
|Trump the chump
|9 hr
|Paradigm Shift ri...
|14
|Scumbag obama 8 days left
|9 hr
|Paradigm Shift ri...
|2
|CNN = Fake News
|9 hr
|Paradigm Shift ri...
|11
|Good Trump
|13 hr
|Space ace
|2
|Russian operative
|19 hr
|LIbEralS
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC