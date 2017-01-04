Puerto Rico drowning
Police say a 61-year-old Minnesota man who worked at Public Radio International has drowned in Puerto Rico while trying to save his stepson. Police said Wednesday that Vidal Morales Guzman was vacationing with his family along Puerto Rico's north coast when he saw his 19-year-old stepson struggling in the water off a popular beach called Poza Las Mujeres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Life is a waste of time
|1 hr
|Obama could have WON
|7
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|1 hr
|LIbEralS
|572
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|2 hr
|Flirts3953
|35,733
|Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14)
|11 hr
|Chanta53
|682
|uss liberty, lavon affair (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|PULTE Pollutes
|2
|1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be...
|Mon
|The Wheeze of Trump
|14
|Happy New Year!!!!!
|Mon
|Luv u
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC