Puerto Rico drowning

Police say a 61-year-old Minnesota man who worked at Public Radio International has drowned in Puerto Rico while trying to save his stepson. Police said Wednesday that Vidal Morales Guzman was vacationing with his family along Puerto Rico's north coast when he saw his 19-year-old stepson struggling in the water off a popular beach called Poza Las Mujeres.

