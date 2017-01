Prince estate signs merchandizing deal with UMG's Bravado

IAZ008>011-018-019-029-030-MNZ086-087-094>096-WIZ053>055-061- 110000- /O.CON.KARX.WW.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-170111T0000Z/ MITCHELL-HOWARD-WINNESHIEK-ALLAMAKEE-FLOYD-CHICKASAW-FAYETTE- CLAYTON-DODGE-OLMSTED-MOWER-FILLMORE-HOUSTON-VERNON-CRAWFORD- RICHLAND-GRANT- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...OSAGE...CRESCO...DECORAH...WAUKON... CHARLES CITY...NEW HAMPTON...OELWEIN...ELKADER...DODGE CENTER... ROCHESTER...AUSTIN...PRESTON...CALEDONIA...VIROQUA... PRAIRIE DU CHIEN...RICHLAND CENTER...PLATTEVILLE 317 PM CST TUE JAN 10 2017 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH WILL CAUSE AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW...ESPECIALLY ON RIDGE TOPS AND IN OPEN AREAS. IN ADDITION...AREAS OF POOR VISIBILITY ARE EXPECTED. TREE BRANCHES COULD FALL AS WELL. * PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS...INCLUDING DURING THE EVENING COMMUTE.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.