PR with Panache! Honors Tom Murray as...

PR with Panache! Honors Tom Murray as Thought Leader of the Year

January 18, 2017

January 18, 2017 - At its fifth annual Thought Leadership SoirA©e, PR with Panache! , modern-day storytellers for the education marketplace, will honor K-12 digital education trailblazer Tom Murray as 2017's Thought Leader of the Year.

