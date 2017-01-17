PR with Panache! Honors Tom Murray as Thought Leader of the Year
January 18, 2017 - At its fifth annual Thought Leadership SoirA©e, PR with Panache! , modern-day storytellers for the education marketplace, will honor K-12 digital education trailblazer Tom Murray as 2017's Thought Leader of the Year.
