Police warn trespasses to stay away from icy Minnehaha Falls
Minnesota Public Radio News reports that a 20-year-old woman was struck on the head by a falling sheet of ice while she was trespassing around the falls on Sunday. Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board spokeswoman Robin Smothers says the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|WetSquirtz5944
|35,783
|Davy crockett still triggered over election
|1 hr
|Davycrockett
|5
|Clown Trump
|1 hr
|Davycrockett
|7
|Congress searching for wall funds
|2 hr
|tree hugging hippie
|6
|Trump the chump
|2 hr
|LIbEralS
|2
|Scumbag meryl streep talks down to americans
|4 hr
|Heck Yes its warm
|4
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|9 hr
|LIbEralS
|579
