Police warn trespasses to stay away from icy Minnehaha Falls

Minnesota Public Radio News reports that a 20-year-old woman was struck on the head by a falling sheet of ice while she was trespassing around the falls on Sunday. Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board spokeswoman Robin Smothers says the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

