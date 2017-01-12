Police find pot-growing operation in ...

Police find pot-growing operation in home of Mpls. officer for Republican Party

A Republican Party officer in Minneapolis for a state Senate district has been charged with growing nearly two dozen marijuana plants in his Northeast home. Mark S. Fox, 50, was charged this week in Hennepin County District Court with two felony drug counts in connection with police seizing 23 marijuana plants, nearly a pound of marijuana and several guns from his home in the 2700 block of NE.

