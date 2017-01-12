Physics Circus makes science entertaining
Students attended a Physics Circus show at Northrop Auditorium at the University of Minnesota Thursday, January 12, 2016. Physics Circus helps elementary school kids see that physics is fun, interesting and understandable with a mix of physics demonstrations and slapstick humor.
