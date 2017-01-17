Peter Bergstedt
Peter Henry Bergstedt, age 71, of Chisago City, MN passed away on January 12, 2017 at Parmly LifePointes, a care facility in Chisago City. He was born on August 1, 1945 in Duluth, MN to Sakrie and Aili Bergstedt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chisago County Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|56 min
|Into The Night
|35,849
|Liberals caught planning violence for inauguration
|1 hr
|LIbEralS
|25
|Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14)
|5 hr
|Mutant-cucumber
|690
|CNN = Fake News
|6 hr
|Davycrockett
|20
|Wikileaks: dossier "bogus"
|10 hr
|Space ace
|19
|Flaming Liberal on ACA healthcare
|18 hr
|Merry Moosmas
|1
|John Lewis is NOT a civil rights hero! He's a c...
|18 hr
|Zephyrus
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC