Our View: Macy's closing highlights troubling trend
Macy's plan to close its downtown Minneapolis store - on Nicollet Mall, at what was once the heart of the Minneapolis retail world - makes the point again that downtown retailers everywhere continue to face big challenges. The impending end of department store retailing at the corner of Seventh and Nicollet, where the likes of Dayton's, Donaldson's, Powers and others once did business, is another sign that American retailing is changing.
