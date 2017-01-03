Ouch! Twin Cities doctors seeing more injuries from falls on ice
It's easy to laugh off a slip-and-fall, particularly if it results in nothing more than a bruised ego. But not so fast, please.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|47 min
|IB DaMann
|35,741
|White tortured live by blacks
|10 hr
|Obama could have WON
|7
|Life is a waste of time
|13 hr
|Space ace
|12
|Douchebags at work
|13 hr
|Space ace
|4
|Horrible job/life
|16 hr
|Space ace
|1
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|Wed
|LIbEralS
|572
|Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14)
|Wed
|Chanta53
|682
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC