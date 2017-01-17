New restaurant will give away free eggs during brunch

When the more casual spot debuts Thursday, it will be a place where eggs are given away for free at brunch, arcade games are at the ready, and burgers and pho share a place on the menu. While some menu staples such as steak, chicken and cauliflower steak out of a wood-fire grill will still be available, chefs Nick O'Leary and Karl Thomalla will introduce build-your-own salads; burgers such as the Goosey Lucy; beef tongue tacos; french fries with bolognese; and pho.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.