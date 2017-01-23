New at Winter Carnival
The view from Luverne, the Vulcans fire truck, during the St. Paul Winter Carnival Grande Day Parade on Jan. 30. The St. Paul Winter Carnival is all about tradition, but there are a few new things to look for at the 131st event. A mini ice palace in Rice Park will feature a stage made of ice and a "king's throne" on opposite ends of the park.
