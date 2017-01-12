Murder charges dismissed in toddler's...

Murder charges dismissed in toddler's death

A Hennepin County judge has thrown out murder charges filed against a man in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend's 2-year-old son. Twenty-five-year-old Melvonte Peterson was driving a minivan with his 15-month-old daughter and his girlfriend's child last July when the vehicle was struck by gunfire in Minneapolis.

