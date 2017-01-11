More ramen on the horizon in St. Paul

More ramen on the horizon in St. Paul

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Restaurant veterans Chris Corlett and Tryg Truelson have, too, and they're making a bet that the noodle-and-broth movement is about to go mainstream. "I think we can expand to a broader audience," said Corlett, a Minneapolis native who most recently worked in high management roles at luxury hotels in Southern California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump the chump 51 min Davycrockett 5
Scumbag meryl streep talks down to americans 2 hr Paradigm Shift NOW 18
CNN = Fake News 3 hr Space ace 6
Somalians at work doing nothing 10 hr Space ace 2
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 11 hr Into The Night 35,789
Charles manson 12 hr Space ace 5
Stay at TRUMP owned Properties when Traveling. 13 hr LIbEralS 1
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,565 • Total comments across all topics: 277,826,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC