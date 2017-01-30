MN Chamber appeals sick-time ruling

MN Chamber appeals sick-time ruling

Read more: Finance and Commerce

Plaintiffs suing to overturn Minneapolis' mandatory sick and safe time ordinance are appealing a Hennepin County District Court judge's ruling that largely allows the rule to remain in place pending trial. The group, led by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, sought a temporary injunction against the ordinance until the court rules on its lawfulness, according to a Minnesota Chamber news release.

