MN Chamber appeals sick-time ruling
Plaintiffs suing to overturn Minneapolis' mandatory sick and safe time ordinance are appealing a Hennepin County District Court judge's ruling that largely allows the rule to remain in place pending trial. The group, led by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, sought a temporary injunction against the ordinance until the court rules on its lawfulness, according to a Minnesota Chamber news release.
