Minnesota author Kelly Barnhill wins Newbery Medal

Author Kelly Barnhill, of Minneapolis, who wrote "The Girl Who Drank the Moon," has won the John Newbery Medal for the year's outstanding children's book. Author Kelly Barnhill, of Minneapolis, who wrote "The Girl Who Drank the Moon," has won the John Newbery Medal for the year's outstanding children's book.
