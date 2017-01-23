Minneapolis, St. Paul mayors defend G...

Minneapolis, St. Paul mayors defend Greater MSP

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Finance and Commerce

The mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul said Tuesday that funding Greater MSP so that it can continue to promote the region is important to both cities' future growth. The economic development group has come under scrutiny by the city councils in both cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SPICER sure is the right guy for the job 12 min Davycrockett 16
Scumbag obama 8 days left 27 min Space ace 23
The wall 39 min Space ace 1
Drugged out mark dayton collapses 20 hr LIbEralS 14
Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13) Tue LIbEralS 581
CNN = Fake News Tue LIbEralS 35
Trump keeps nafta tpp promises Mon Where is my love ... 2
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,529 • Total comments across all topics: 278,236,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC