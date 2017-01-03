Minneapolis indie-pop band the Awful ...

Minneapolis indie-pop band the Awful Truth get awfully synth-y on new LP 'Glisten'

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: City Pages

On their latest, Minneapolis quartet the Awful Truth unearth a vibe that had been bubbling underneath the surface all along. Glisten is genreless, living in both the past and present.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 18 min USAUSAUSA 35,769
Dopey tellitlikeitis still posting 21 min Space ace 2
Horrible job/life 27 min Space ace 13
White tortured live by blacks 31 min Space ace 12
Hillary Clinton ranks last on U.S. 'most admire... (Jan '14) 2 hr Space ace 10
Douchebags at work 3 hr Space ace 6
Life is a waste of time 8 hr Davycrockett 13
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,922 • Total comments across all topics: 277,666,646

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC