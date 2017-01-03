Minneapolis home to largest mass timb...

Minneapolis home to largest mass timber building in the U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Journal of Commerce

Designed by Vancouver-based Michael Green Architecture in conjunction with architect-of-record DLR Group, the seven storey office building in Minneapolis' North Loop neighbourhood is the largest mass timber building in the United States. When developer Hines approached MGA with the project, they envisioned T3 as a unique model of new-office building; an opportunity to offer a modern interpretation of the robust character of historic wood, brick, stone and steel buildings with the additional benefits of state-of-the-art amenities, environmental performance and technical capability, a release states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Scumbag meryl streep talks down to americans 14 min tree hugging hippie 8
Meryl streep cheers child rapist 1 hr Heck Yes its warm 2
Charles manson 5 hr Space ace 3
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 10 hr IB DaMann 35,785
10 days left of lowlife obama 10 hr Space ace 1
Trump the chump 11 hr cowboy chris 3
Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13) 11 hr LIbEralS 580
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,972 • Total comments across all topics: 277,795,058

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC