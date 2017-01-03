Minneapolis home to largest mass timber building in the U.S.
Designed by Vancouver-based Michael Green Architecture in conjunction with architect-of-record DLR Group, the seven storey office building in Minneapolis' North Loop neighbourhood is the largest mass timber building in the United States. When developer Hines approached MGA with the project, they envisioned T3 as a unique model of new-office building; an opportunity to offer a modern interpretation of the robust character of historic wood, brick, stone and steel buildings with the additional benefits of state-of-the-art amenities, environmental performance and technical capability, a release states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal of Commerce.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scumbag meryl streep talks down to americans
|14 min
|tree hugging hippie
|8
|Meryl streep cheers child rapist
|1 hr
|Heck Yes its warm
|2
|Charles manson
|5 hr
|Space ace
|3
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|10 hr
|IB DaMann
|35,785
|10 days left of lowlife obama
|10 hr
|Space ace
|1
|Trump the chump
|11 hr
|cowboy chris
|3
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|11 hr
|LIbEralS
|580
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC