Minneapolis home to largest mass timber building in the U.S.

Designed by Vancouver-based Michael Green Architecture in conjunction with architect-of-record DLR Group, the seven storey office building in Minneapolis' North Loop neighbourhood is the largest mass timber building in the United States. When developer Hines approached MGA with the project, they envisioned T3 as a unique model of new-office building; an opportunity to offer a modern interpretation of the robust character of historic wood, brick, stone and steel buildings with the additional benefits of state-of-the-art amenities, environmental performance and technical capability, a release states.

