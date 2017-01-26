Minneapolis fire injures adult, 2 chi...

Minneapolis fire injures adult, 2 children

Emergency responders treated an adult who suffered burns and two children with smoke inhalation after a Saturday afternoon fire at a townhouse in Minneapolis' Little Earth of the United Tribes housing development. Firefighters responded around 4 p.m. to a row of townhouses on the 2400 block of Ogema Place, according to fire officials.

