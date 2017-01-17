Minneapolis Fed presses effort to clo...

Minneapolis Fed presses effort to close racial, economic gaps

Read more: Business North

Hoping to make his institution a force for economic equality, Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari on Wednesday unveiled a new effort he said would focus on the well-being of all Americans. The Opportunity and Inclusive Growth Institute will "conduct and promote research that will increase economic opportunity and inclusive growth for all Americans and help the Federal Reserve achieve its maximum employment mandate," Kashkari said in a speech at the Minneapolis Urban League.

