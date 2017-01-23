Minneapolis cop Efrem Hamilton charged for firing into car of innocent women
Hamilton was called to the scene of a brawl outside a Minneapolis club around bar close on November 19. As he arrived, a car trying to escape the melee crashed into Hamilton's squad car. Hamilton immediately exited his car, pulled his gun and fired a single shot at the vehicle -- which, it turned out, contained four young women who had nothing to do with the fight .
