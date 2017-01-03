MGEX records second highest annual volume
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, U.S. The Minneapolis Grain Exchange , a Designated Contract Market and Derivatives Clearing Organization , said it has concluded its second-best calendar year volume of all-time, with a total volume of 2,185,098 contracts. The year finished with high numbers once again, falling short of last year's all-time record of 2,315,186 contracts.
