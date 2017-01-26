Men's Tennis Heads to Minneapolis for...

Men's Tennis Heads to Minneapolis for Pair of Matches

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The Western Michigan men's tennis team is looking to rebound from its first loss of the young spring season last weekend with a pair of matches in Minneapolis, Minn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Scumbag obama 8 days left 38 min Davycrockett 40
Lazy liberals at work doing nothing 1 hr Davycrockett 8
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 2 hr Brian_G 35,861
Boycott Sanctuary Restaurants 5 hr Where is my love ... 13
Attn: Mayor Betsy Hodges YOU WILL COMPLY 5 hr Where is my love ... 6
Friday thread 7 hr Space ace 8
Trump boasts mexico will repay us somehow Thu Where is my love ... 11
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,920 • Total comments across all topics: 278,311,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC