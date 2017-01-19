Mat Smart's Eden Prairie, 1971 Coming Up at Playwrights' Center
Core Writer Mat Smart lives in New York now, but spent a handful of years in Minnesota as a Jerome Fellow and a McKnight Fellow in Playwriting at the Playwrights' Center. Smart's time in Minnesota inspired the new play he will be workshopping at the Playwrights' Center in February, called "Eden Prairie, 1971."
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wikileaks: dossier "bogus"
|2 hr
|LIbEralS
|21
|Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14)
|3 hr
|WildLifeLover
|691
|Liberals caught planning violence for inauguration
|4 hr
|Merry Moosmas
|26
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|5 hr
|Into The Night
|35,849
|CNN = Fake News
|11 hr
|Davycrockett
|20
|Flaming Liberal on ACA healthcare
|23 hr
|Merry Moosmas
|1
|John Lewis is NOT a civil rights hero! He's a c...
|23 hr
|Zephyrus
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC