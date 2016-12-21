Man Shot in Mankato by Police on New Year's Eve was a Biology Teacher
A relative says the man who was fatally shot by a Mankato police officer was a biology teacher in the Minneapolis area. Thirty-three-year-old Chase Tuseth was the man who was shot early Saturday at a motel in Mankato, according to his uncle, Mark Liptrap.
