Man Shot in Mankato by Police on New ...

Man Shot in Mankato by Police on New Year's Eve was a Biology Teacher

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WDIO

A relative says the man who was fatally shot by a Mankato police officer was a biology teacher in the Minneapolis area. Thirty-three-year-old Chase Tuseth was the man who was shot early Saturday at a motel in Mankato, according to his uncle, Mark Liptrap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be... 1 hr Obama could have WON 13
Happy New Year!!!!! 2 hr Luv u 2
Rev. Dr. Franklyn V. Beckles, Jr. (Aug '13) 2 hr Luv u 22
Little boy blue in padded cell 7 hr Space ace 1
2016: the year of political revolt 8 hr Space ace 11
Hillary Crushes All Republicans As Ohio Swings ... (Aug '13) 13 hr TOASTER 16
Trump saved gop Sun Space ace 4
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,196 • Total comments across all topics: 277,546,912

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC