Man fatally shot in Minneapolis; city's 1st homicide of 2017
Police say two people were shot shortly after bar closing early Sunday just after 2 a.m. in downtown Minneapolis. Officers found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congress searching for wall funds
|2 hr
|Space ace
|3
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|5 hr
|USAUSAUSA
|35,774
|Life is a waste of time
|14 hr
|tree hugging hippie
|26
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|19 hr
|Obama could have WON
|578
|Douchebags at work
|Sat
|Big business
|8
|PJ fleck
|Sat
|Space ace
|1
|Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14)
|Sat
|Big business
|683
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC