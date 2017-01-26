Man accused of shooting Minneapolis p...

Man accused of shooting Minneapolis protesters takes stand

In a surprise move, the man accused of shooting five men protesting the fatal shooting of a black man by Minneapolis police has agreed to testify in his own defense. Twenty-four-year-old Allen Scarsella took the witness stand Friday, but did not get to details of the shooting.

