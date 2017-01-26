Man accused of shooting Minneapolis protesters takes stand
In a surprise move, the man accused of shooting five men protesting the fatal shooting of a black man by Minneapolis police has agreed to testify in his own defense. Twenty-four-year-old Allen Scarsella took the witness stand Friday, but did not get to details of the shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scumbag obama 8 days left
|14 min
|Davycrockett
|44
|Lazy liberals at work doing nothing
|4 hr
|Davycrockett
|8
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|5 hr
|Brian_G
|35,861
|Boycott Sanctuary Restaurants
|8 hr
|Where is my love ...
|13
|Attn: Mayor Betsy Hodges YOU WILL COMPLY
|8 hr
|Where is my love ...
|6
|Friday thread
|10 hr
|Space ace
|8
|Trump boasts mexico will repay us somehow
|Thu
|Where is my love ...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC