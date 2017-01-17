Lil Wayne's coming to Target Center
Top 40 bro Mike Stud and Minnesota's own "hippie-hop" MC, Mod Sun, will open. Weezy, 34, experienced issues when he tried to play Minneapolis in 2015, pulling out just hours ahead of a scheduled show at The Venue .
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|16 min
|LIbEralS
|35,844
|Liberals caught planning violence for inauguration
|19 min
|LIbEralS
|18
|Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14)
|2 hr
|Mutant-cucumber
|688
|Holiday Jan 16
|3 hr
|Davycrockett
|8
|Davy crockett dossier
|3 hr
|Davycrockett
|7
|Wikileaks: dossier "bogus"
|5 hr
|Space ace
|14
|Watergate reporter: "trump dossier is garbage"
|5 hr
|Space ace
|37
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC