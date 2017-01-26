Legal Smuggling with Christine Choy Selected by Sundance Film Festival
Brothers Noah and Lewie Kloster's debut animation film LEGAL SMUGGLING WITH CHRISTINE CHOY has been selected for the 2017 Sundance Film Festival under documentary short films. This exciting short film features Academy Award nominated filmmaker Christine Choy, as she undergoes an adventure of wild proportions when she accidentally illegally smuggles cigarettes.
