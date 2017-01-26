Largest diesel spill in 7 years

Largest diesel spill in 7 years

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Castanet.net

Workers were expected to complete cleaning up Thursday about 140,000 gallons of diesel fuel that spewed from a broken pipeline onto an Iowa farm, the largest U.S. diesel spill since 2010, federal authorities said. Vacuum trucks were sucking up the fuel that spilled onto an acre of grass and tilled farmland when the pipeline broke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lazy liberals at work doing nothing 4 min Space ace 7
Scumbag obama 8 days left 19 min Phineas 37
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 44 min Brian_G 35,861
Boycott Sanctuary Restaurants 3 hr Where is my love ... 13
Attn: Mayor Betsy Hodges YOU WILL COMPLY 3 hr Where is my love ... 6
Friday thread 5 hr Space ace 8
Trump boasts mexico will repay us somehow 22 hr Where is my love ... 11
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,859 • Total comments across all topics: 278,308,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC