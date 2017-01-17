Judge delivers mixed ruling on lawsuit challenging Minneapolis paid sick leave law
A Hennepin County District Court judge has ruled the city of Minneapolis may not enforce its ordinance mandating paid sick and safe time leave on employers "resident outside the geographic boundaries of the city of Minneapolis." Judge Mel I. Dickstein also ruled that, for now, the city could enforce the ordinance against employers in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business North.
