Jon Wayne and The Pain Relases New Album 'Your Vibe Attracts Your Tribe'
The Twin-Cities, Minnesota based national touring "RootsTronic" band Jon Wayne and The Pain announce the release of their fourth highly evolved album, Your Vibe Attracts Your Tribe, with a thirty-four date, eighteen state tour to follow. The album and tour, will kick-off with an official album release party set to take place on January 21, 2017 at the famed First Avenue - Mainroom in Minneapolis.
