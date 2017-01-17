Jazz pianist James "Jimmy" Hamilton p...

Jazz pianist James "Jimmy" Hamilton played with legends, taught future ones like Prince

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Fate smiled on Minnesota's jazz scene decades ago, when pianist James "Jimmy" Hamilton traveled to the state with his wife, ran out of money, and put down roots. Hamilton became a fixture in Twin Cities' jazz clubs, and his lessons on the fundamentals of music inspired thousands of Minneapolis teens - including one student with "big ears" who later became known as Prince.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 16 min LIbEralS 35,844
Liberals caught planning violence for inauguration 19 min LIbEralS 18
Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14) 2 hr Mutant-cucumber 688
Holiday Jan 16 3 hr Davycrockett 8
Davy crockett dossier 3 hr Davycrockett 7
Wikileaks: dossier "bogus" 5 hr Space ace 14
Watergate reporter: "trump dossier is garbage" 5 hr Space ace 37
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,367 • Total comments across all topics: 278,023,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC