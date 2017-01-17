Jazz pianist James "Jimmy" Hamilton played with legends, taught future ones like Prince
Fate smiled on Minnesota's jazz scene decades ago, when pianist James "Jimmy" Hamilton traveled to the state with his wife, ran out of money, and put down roots. Hamilton became a fixture in Twin Cities' jazz clubs, and his lessons on the fundamentals of music inspired thousands of Minneapolis teens - including one student with "big ears" who later became known as Prince.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|16 min
|LIbEralS
|35,844
|Liberals caught planning violence for inauguration
|19 min
|LIbEralS
|18
|Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14)
|2 hr
|Mutant-cucumber
|688
|Holiday Jan 16
|3 hr
|Davycrockett
|8
|Davy crockett dossier
|3 hr
|Davycrockett
|7
|Wikileaks: dossier "bogus"
|5 hr
|Space ace
|14
|Watergate reporter: "trump dossier is garbage"
|5 hr
|Space ace
|37
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC