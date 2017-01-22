Iowa DCI investigates drug-related sh...

Iowa DCI investigates drug-related shooting

19 hrs ago Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

According to the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations, two people from Minnesota were caught selling drugs to undercover officers in Waterloo Sunday morning. Authorities in several marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles approached the suspects, at which time an Iowa Department of Public Safety's Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement Special Agent entered the driver's side door of the suspect vehicle in an attempt to handcuff the driver.

