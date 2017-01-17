Implicit bias raises its ugly head in...

Implicit bias raises its ugly head in the Scarsella case

Read more: Star Tribune

At the Fourth Precinct in North Minneapolis, Black Lives Matter protester Wesley Martin was shot in the leg last year by alleged shooter Allen Scarsella, whose trial is being closly monitored by equal-rights activists. On Tuesday, a nearly all-white jury was seated in the case of Allen Scarsella, who shot five unarmed black protesters near the Fourth Precinct station last year.

