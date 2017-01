Hundreds march in Minneapolis to protest Trump inauguration

IAZ008>011-018-019-029-030-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-WIZ053>055-061- 210600- /O.NEW.KARX.FG.Y.0003.170120T2200Z-170121T1800Z/ MITCHELL-HOWARD-WINNESHIEK-ALLAMAKEE-FLOYD-CHICKASAW-FAYETTE- CLAYTON-WABASHA-DODGE-OLMSTED-WINONA-MOWER-FILLMORE-HOUSTON- VERNON-CRAWFORD-RICHLAND-GRANT- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...OSAGE...CRESCO...DECORAH...WAUKON... CHARLES CITY...NEW HAMPTON...OELWEIN...ELKADER...WABASHA... DODGE CENTER...ROCHESTER...WINONA...AUSTIN...PRESTON... CALEDONIA...VIROQUA...PRAIRIE DU CHIEN...RICHLAND CENTER... PLATTEVILLE 309 PM CST FRI JAN 20 2017 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LA CROSSE HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY. * DENSE FOG WILL REDEVELOP THROUGH THE EVENING AND NIGHT...WITH VISIBILITY REDUCED TO ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS. * LOWEST VISIBILITY NEAR AND WEST OF THE MISSISSIPPI ... (more)

