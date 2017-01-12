How Minnesota Republicans are using t...

How Minnesota Republicans are using their one-member majority to rig the Senate

Sen. Scott Dibble ripped into Senate Republicans last week for taking a lot more power than they're entitled to. It's going to be an exciting year for Republicans after taking control of both houses of the Minnesota Legislature.

