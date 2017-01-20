House passes insurance premium relief, reform
The Minnesota House on Thursday passed a $300 million insurance premium relief bill that will provide insurance rebates to qualifying Minnesotans and institute a series of insurance market reforms. It includes a 25 percent premium rebate to Minnesotans who purchase their own health insurance and who earn between $35,640 and $95,040 - too much to qualify for tax subsidies, but not enough to afford skyrocketing premiums.
