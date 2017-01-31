Homicide victim found in his north Mi...

Homicide victim found in his north Minneapolis garage is ID'd

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

A 911 call to police brought officers late Sunday afternoon to the garage outside Parker's home in the 3700 block of Aldrich Avenue N., where they found Parker's body. A second man who was in the alley near the garage was transported to North Memorial Medical Center by paramedics for a noncritical leg injury, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coward trump 46 min Davycrockett 9
Trump supporters vs liberals 1 hr You Are Fired 4
Pro sharia attorney general removed by trump 1 hr You Are Fired 2
BREAKING: prosecutors mull child porn charges f... 1 hr You Are Fired 2
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 2 hr TAAM 35,880
Muslim shoots up mosque 5 hr You Are Fired 10
Brilliant! Create one, remove TWO!!!! Mon Space ace 2
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,615 • Total comments across all topics: 278,434,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC