Hennepin County awards transit-oriented development grants

2 hrs ago Read more: Finance and Commerce

The Theatre Garage Marquee Apartments development, at the southwest corner of Franklin and Lyndale avenues in Minneapolis, will benefit from a $150,000 grant to make the area more pedestrian-friendly in a high-traffic area for buses. A future park-and-ride ramp, a mixed-use development, a "food hall" and a streetscape project will receive a combined $1 million in transit-oriented development grants from Hennepin County.

