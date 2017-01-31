Hennepin County aims to sell Century ...

Hennepin County aims to sell Century Plaza

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Finance and Commerce

What does the future hold for a soon-to-be vacant 85-year-old office building on the edge of downtown Minneapolis? Hennepin County, the owner, isn't quite sure. If current market conditions are any indicator, the county-owned Century Plaza would likely be repurposed into something other than office space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Typical redneck republicans 1 min Davycrockett 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 6 hr Tango2878 35,881
Coward trump 10 hr You Are Fired 12
Trump supporters vs liberals 14 hr You Are Fired 4
Pro sharia attorney general removed by trump 15 hr You Are Fired 2
BREAKING: prosecutors mull child porn charges f... 15 hr You Are Fired 2
Muslim shoots up mosque 18 hr You Are Fired 10
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,409 • Total comments across all topics: 278,451,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC