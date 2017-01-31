Hennepin County aims to sell Century Plaza
What does the future hold for a soon-to-be vacant 85-year-old office building on the edge of downtown Minneapolis? Hennepin County, the owner, isn't quite sure. If current market conditions are any indicator, the county-owned Century Plaza would likely be repurposed into something other than office space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
