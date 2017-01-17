Heard on the Street: Virginia firm takes wheel at Go Rochester shuttle service
After weeks of local speculation, it appears a Virginia-based transportation firm has merged with a Rochester airport shuttle service. MSP Airport Shuttle , owned by Velv Inc. , a subsidiary of Richmond, Va.-based Groome Transportation , posted an announcement on its webpage this week.
