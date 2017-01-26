Grateful P.O.S took 'Chill, Dummy' on an exhilarating test run at 7th St. Entry
On Friday night at 7th St. Entry, P.O.S celebrated the release of an album he'd been agonizing over. Chill, Dummy is his first solo LP on Doomtree Records after moving on from Rhymesayers, and his first since recovering from a kidney transplant that put major limits on his ability to perform live .
